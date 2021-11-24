Actress Karola Csűrös Dies at 85

Karola Csűrös graduated in 1959 from the College of Theater and Film Arts.

She began her career as a cheerful naive, shaping modern girl figures. She soon found her own artistic voice, achieving her greatest success by shaping character roles and comedies. She landed her first major film role in 1960 in Két emelet boldogság.

In 1962 she was contracted to the Madách Theater. She was a member of the theater for five decades. Celia in Shakespeare’s comedy Ahogy tetszik, Margaret in Régimódi történet, a fantastic comedian in Ray Cooney: Ne most, drágám!

Her last performance was in the Forgószínpad, in which she played with Irén Psota, Erzsi Pásztor, Aniko Békés, Ilona Kállai, Zsuzsa Lehoczky and Ferenc Zenthe, among others. Her husband, Ádám Horváth, became nationally known and very popular in the TV series Szomszédok.

