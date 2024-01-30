PaleyFest LA: 41th Annual Lineup Announcment

The Paley Center for Media has just announced the eagerly awaited schedule for the 41st Annual PaleyFest LA, set to take place from April 12 to April 20 at the renowned Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

This year’s lineup boasts a stellar selection of television’s finest, featuring beloved shows such as The Morning Show, Loki, Young Sheldon, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and more.

Expect to see television’s brightest stars, including Jennifer Aniston, Tom Hiddleston, and Stephen Colbert, among others. Presale access for tickets kicks off on January 30, exclusively available to Citi Cardholders and Paley Center Members.

PaleyFest LA owes its success to the generous support of Official Sponsor Citi® and Founding Benefactor, the William S. Paley Foundation. Larry David, known for Curb Your Enthusiasm, humorously mentioned his anticipated lisp due to playing the Jew’s harp.

Highlighting the event are special milestones, such as the 25th anniversary celebration of Family Guy and bidding farewell to Young Sheldon.

For more details, including how to secure your tickets, visit paleyfest.org.

– Virág Vida –

Photo: paleycenter.org