A program with the participation of Homer A. Mavrommatis, Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus to Hungary Greetings.

Date: April 9th (Tuesday) 11:30 a.m.

Venue: MÉLIUSZ Újkerti Library (17-19. Jerikó Street)

Program: Cyprus – Living Tradition – Photo Exhibition

The geographical location of Cyprus at the geostrategically important intersection of East and West determined the development of its culture from the first settlement of the island, i.e. from the 9th millennium BC. to the present day. In addition to hundreds of excavation sites and archaeological monuments, the cultural landscape of Cyprus includes a rich repertoire of traditions and customs, kept alive by successive generations, which are directly related to the life cycle and activities of Cypriots.

This exhibition presents the first photographic documentation of people, places, traditions, established customs, techniques and objects, who/which are in the first thirty places of the Catalog of the National Intellectual Cultural Heritage of Cyprus (2009-2017) or they are related to the elements included in the “UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage” (2009-2019). By focusing on the uniqueness and specialness of the creators and their works, the National Committee of UNESCO Cyprus and the Press and Information Office hope to be able to direct the attention of the general public, especially children and young people, to the preservation of the traditions and customs still alive in the towns and villages of the island. importance.

Opening speech: Deputy Mayor István Puskás

(pixabay)