Farewell tour of The Cage of Crazy Women has started in Debrecen

The Hungarian adaptation of the world-famous Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, The Cage of Mad Women, directed by Róbert Alföldi and starring András Stohl and Gábor Hevér, premiered ten years ago and has been performed without stopping for the past decade. The legendary production will leave the stage in 2025 after a few performances in the capital as part of a national farewell tour, the first stop of which was the Főnix Aréna in Debrecen on March 22nd.



Over the past ten years, The Cage of Mad Women has been performed more than 450 times in Budapest – and in some rural locations – and has been seen by more than 170,000 viewers. The unbroken successful series previously hosted sold-out performances on the Átrium stage in Budapest, and then in 2024 the play moved to RaM Art, where a few more performances are planned in 2025, but in the spring The Cage of Mad Women will say goodbye to the audience for good – as part of a national tour.

The cult production of Kultúbrigád, which has made a lasting impression not only in terms of its content, but also in terms of its spectacular acting, show, visuals, make-up and costumes, has been described by critics as great entertainment,

“… a smart and thought-provoking play, it does not provoke unnecessarily, and its ultimate message is really just to be ourselves and accept each other.”

The extremely popular play is going on a farewell tour in Hungary this year, and as part of this, it would have performed in Győr, but the Audi Arena canceled the performance as soon as it found out which play it was.

Kultúbrigád announced last fall that “due to the long-standing bleeding of independent theaters and the hopeless struggle against unequal conditions, it cannot continue its theatrical activities and will end its operations in the spring of 2025.”

Although they entered the new season full of high hopes, enthusiasm, and ideas after their forced departure from the Átrium, they were forced to admit: “they can’t continue any longer under these circumstances”.

Cast of the performance:

Georges, the owner of the club: Gábor Hevér

Albin: András Stohl

Jean-Michel: Máté Kovács

Jacob: László Józan Francis: Zsigmond Nyomárkai

Anne: Boglárka Fodor

Marie: Andrea Söptei

Jacqueline: Nóra Parti

Aristide Bouteille: Róbert Marton

Director: Róbert Alföldi





debreceninap.hu

Photo: Péter Lakatos