Zoltán Gyarmati-Paor presented his historical crime novel VÉR/VONAL at the MCC Debrecen lecture

“‘The triumph of evil requires only that good men do nothing.’” John Stuart Mill’s thought could well serve as the motto for Gyarmati-Paor Zoltán’s new book, VÉR/VONAL, which tells a gripping story of heroes who are not perfect but act for the greater good.

The author’s personal experiences also inspired the creation of the book: for years, he followed the work, conferences, and field research of the Hungarian Research Institute as a videographer, photographer, and editor. “I stood in the thick of the research. I saw, heard, and experienced things. Knowledge came to me that I simply could not let be lost,” says Gyarmati-Paor Zoltán.

VÉR/VONAL offers more than entertainment; it invites reflection and teaches, allowing readers to explore the deeper connections of history. “I don’t want to just entertain; I want to educate. I want someone to put the book down and think, ‘Wow, I hadn’t considered this. I know so much more about Hungarian history now.’”

The novel’s crime plot intertwines thrillingly with the secrets of Hungarian history. Attacks occur one after another at the country’s most important genetic institutes, with the mystery revolving around the last living descendant of the Holy Crown and the Árpád dynasty. The protagonists, including military historian Roland Herczeg and lab director Emma, find themselves in a dizzying chase that unfolds simultaneously in the past and the present. The author skillfully balances authentic historical knowledge, the latest research results, and wild imaginative elements, giving readers insight into the hidden depths of medieval Hungary while maintaining the tension of a crime thriller throughout.

Zoltán Gyarmati-Paor is a lawyer, film director, cinematographer, photographer, and graphic artist; he is also a black belt fencer, certified naturopath, and improvisational jazz pianist. The first volume of the Vonal series is his debut work of fiction, built on years of research and collaboration with numerous experts from Hungary’s scientific community. The forthcoming installments of the series promise further surprising historical insights and twists, revealing the forgotten secrets and rich history of the Hungarian people.