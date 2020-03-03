IEAS Film Club: Dirty God

Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on IEAS Film Club: Dirty God

Join the club for the film and the discussion afterwards. Bring along your friends, roommates, anyone interested.

Date: Tuesday (3rd March) 6:00 pm

Venue: Main building, studio 111.

Program: IEAS Film Club: Dirty God

Jade is a young mother in the prime of her life when an acid attack leaves her severely burned. While her face has been reconstructed, her beauty is lost beneath the scars. Descending a self-destructive path with relationships crumbling, Jade must take drastic action to reclaim her life.

