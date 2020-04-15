Wizz Air announces layoffs and salary cuts

Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air has said it is laying off 1,000 staff, 19% of its workforce, due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions.

It is also reducing the salaries of pilots, cabin crew and office staff by 14%. The airline’s board of directors and senior officers will also take a pay cut, of 22%. The airline is gradually returning 32 older leased aircraft as existing lease contracts expire.

Wizz Air said it is currently operating at 3% of its pre-pandemic capacity.

In the meantime, it has worked with various governments to offer repatriation flights in Europe, Central Asia, North Africa and North America. It has also operated a number of flights between China and Hungary to deliver medical supplies with most of the orders coming from the Hungarian government, it added.

