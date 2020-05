The government’s 2021 budget bill allocates some 3,000 billion forints (EUR 8.5bn) for a health-care and pandemic defence fund, Finance Minister Mihály Varga said in a video posted on Facebook.

Varga said the 2021 budget bill will be submitted to lawmakers on Tuesday. Next year’s budget will be one for “re-starting the economy”, he added.

