Airbus Sets Up Helicopter Oarts JV with Hungarian State

Aircraft maker Airbus established a joint venture with the state of Hungary that will manufacture helicopter parts in Gyula (SE Hungary).

Airbus Helicopters CEO Bruno Even and managing director of the state-owned National Aviation Industry Project Company Miklós Kun signed the articles of incorporation of the JV, called Airbus Helicopters Hungary, in which the state will hold a 30% stake.

Gyula mayor Ernő Görgényi said the plant would mark the start of a new economic era for the city.

The plant will employ more than 200 highly-trained workers to make high precision metallic elementary parts for the dynamic systems of helicopters. Production is expected to start in 2022.

