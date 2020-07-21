Over 600 Municipalities Win Development Funding in HuF 10 BN Scheme

More than 600 localities have won altogether ten billion forints (EUR 28.3m) in development funding within the government’s Hungarian Village scheme, the government commissioner for modern communities said.

Small localities and village parishes can apply for a maximum of 30 million forints for the development of communal spaces and to hire a community organiser for one year, Alpár Gyopáros told a press conference. The development projects will create the infrastructure necessary for the local governments to organise community life, Gyopáros said. Community organisers will work with priests and organise lay events in parishes where one priest has to serve several villages, he added.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay