Over 600 Municipalities Win Development Funding in HuF 10 BN Scheme

Economy Europe National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Over 600 Municipalities Win Development Funding in HuF 10 BN Scheme

More than 600 localities have won altogether ten billion forints (EUR 28.3m) in development funding within the government’s Hungarian Village scheme, the government commissioner for modern communities said.

Small localities and village parishes can apply for a maximum of 30 million forints for the development of communal spaces and to hire a community organiser for one year, Alpár Gyopáros told a press conference. The development projects will create the infrastructure necessary for the local governments to organise community life, Gyopáros said. Community organisers will work with priests and organise lay events in parishes where one priest has to serve several villages, he added.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Public Procurement for Chain Bridge Revamp Hoped to Get Green Light Next Week

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Registered infections increase by six

Kurucz Judit

Changeable weather continues

Kurucz Judit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *