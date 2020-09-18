Domestic tourism on the rise despite coronavirus

The National Tourism Data Service Center shows a 300,000 increase in tourist numbers compared to the same period last year.

Official figures show that domestic tourism numbers are on the rise despite the threat of the coronavirus.

Data published by the National Tourism Data Service Center shows that around 1.5 million tourists stayed in commercial accommodation in the month of August. The data shows a 300,000 increase in tourist numbers compared to the same period last year.

On April 6, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán announced an economic protection action plan on public television. The action plan consisted of five new programs to help protect Hungary’s economy. One of his points was focused on aiding the tourism and hospitality industry. “More Balaton, less Adriatic Sea,” the prime minister said.

Domestic travelers did just that and opted to visit the popular Lake Balaton and countryside areas. The increased domestic travel helps to support the local economy and lowers the risk of infection rate compared to that of international travel. The tourism industry in Budapest is still suffering as it relies heavily on foreign travelers.

abouthungary.hu

pixabay