V4 Central Bank Heads Hold Conference on Green Transition

Governors of the central banks of the Visegrad Group countries and the region’s leading financial experts on Thursday held a conference on green transition in the region, organised by the National Bank of Hungary (NBH).

The Gradual Transition into a Greener Economy – Challenges and Opportunities conference was opened by NBH governor György Matolcsy, NBH said. The alliance of the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia is prevalent in several policy areas, including cooperation between the countries’ central banks, the statement said. NBH is committed to supporting regional cooperation and strengthening ties within the group, it said.

The coronavirus pandemic has thrown into relief the importance of the green transition, a task seen as a priority by the region’s central banks, the statement said. Matolcsy said in his address that gradual transition to a green economy was key to a successful Visegrad Group. While the pandemic has opened new opportunities to such a transition, the process is most effective in international cooperation, the panellists said.

hungarymatters.hu