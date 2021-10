Hungary’s export growth slowed further in August as shutdowns because of supply chain interruptions caused output of the automotive industry to fall, a first reading of data released by the Central Statistical Office (KSH) on Friday shows.

Exports rose by an annual 5.2% to 8.404 billion euros. The pace of growth was halved from July. Imports climbed 16.0% to 8.871 billion euros, giving Hungary a rare trade deficit of 467 million euros.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay