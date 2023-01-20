Flights to Turkey will be included in Wizz Air’s offer in Hungary

Wizz Air will expand its offer in Hungary with flights to Turkey in the coming months, the airline announced to MTI.

Among the new flights, the daily one from Budapest to Istanbul starts at the earliest, on March 31. The destination of the other planes is Antalya, where they will depart from Budapest on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from May 24, and from Debrecen on Tuesdays and Saturdays from June 10. The tickets can already be bought on the Wizz Air website and in its phone application, they wrote.

Last week, the airline launched two new flights from the Hungarian capital to Saudi Arabia, and together with these, they already have 10 destinations from Hungary to the Middle East. From April, it will also be possible to reach Dammam on the Persian Gulf with Wizz Air planes. Last year, the range was expanded to include destinations in Bulgaria, Greece, and Germany, and they also founded a subsidiary in Malta, and they also expanded their base in Italy in 2022.

According to Wizz Air’s most recently published data, in the first half of the fiscal year 2023, which ended in September 2022, its passenger traffic increased by 112 percent, its revenue by 149 percent, and its operating result by 32.5 percent compared to the same period of the previous year. The airline’s profit before tax, interest, and depreciation (EBITDA) in the period between April and September rose to 217.8 million euros from 164.3 million euros the previous year, and its revenue rose to 2.194 billion euros from 880.4 million euros. In the period under review, passenger traffic rose to 26.5 million from 12.5 million measured in the same period of the previous year, and the utilization rate increased from 75.3 percent to 86.9 percent.