CATL Announces Job Opportunities in Debrecen

The number of vacant positions offered by the Chinese battery factory CATL, which is building a factory in Debrecen, is already several dozen.

In recent days, the company has strengthened its relationship with the Debrecen Vocational Training Center, demonstrating that it also counts on the local workforce. On CATL’s career page, currently there are more than 30 job opportunities, including environmental engineer, occupational safety technician, electrical engineer, electrician, CNC lathe operator, forklift driver, etc.

Making the payment more detailed – true to Hungarian custom – is not fashionable here either. You will be able to bargain instead.

CATL job postings typically offer applicants the following:

Competitive salary and benefits package;

Professional development opportunity;

Modern work environment, using the latest technologies;

Stability, long-term career opportunity;

Participation in the development of the strategic processes of a modern manufacturing company.

debreceninap.hu