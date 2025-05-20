The average gross salary reached HUF 714,400 in March 2025 in Hungary

In March 2025, the gross average earnings of full-time employees in Hungary amounted to HUF 714,400, while the net average earnings stood at HUF 490,400, according to the Hungarian Central Statistical Office (HCSO) on Tuesday.

Compared to the same month a year earlier, gross average earnings increased by 8.5%, net average earnings by 8.4%, and real earnings rose by 3.5%, taking inflation into account.

The median gross earnings were HUF 550,000, while the median net earnings reached HUF 381,700, marking an 8.6% and 8.3% increase, respectively, compared to March 2024.

The gross regular earnings – excluding bonuses and one-off payments – were estimated at HUF 648,700 in March, 8.4% higher than a year earlier.

Broken down by sectors, regular gross average earnings were:

HUF 645,800 in the private sector (+8.0%)

HUF 647,000 in the public sector (+9.1%)

HUF 681,400 in the nonprofit sector (+9.9%)

Real earnings rose by 3.5%, while consumer prices increased by 4.7% year-on-year.

For the first quarter of 2025 (January–March), full-time employees earned HUF 680,400 gross and HUF 467,600 net on average. This represents a 9.2% increase in gross earnings and a 9.1% increase in net earnings compared to the same period in 2024.

(Source: MTI)