According to the Central Statistical Office, the average gross salary was 789,200 forints in December

In December 2025, the gross average salary of full-time employees in Hungary was HUF 789,200, while the net average salary reached HUF 548,900, the Hungarian Central Statistical Office (KSH) reported on Friday.

The gross average wage increased by 8.5%, the net average by 9.8%, and real wages rose by 6.3% compared to the same month the previous year.

The rise in net wages outpaced gross wage growth due to the higher family tax benefit introduced on July 1, 2025, and the special allowance for mothers with three children effective from October 1, 2025.

Median values were HUF 607,700 for gross wages and HUF 427,500 for net wages, representing increases of 9.4% and 10.8%, respectively, from December 2024.

The regular gross average wage (excluding premiums, bonuses, and one-time payments) was HUF 683,400 in December, up 9.4% year-on-year. By sector, regular gross wages reached HUF 680,900 in enterprises, HUF 672,800 in the budget sector, and HUF 734,000 in the nonprofit sector, marking increases of 9.7%, 9.2%, and 6.9%, respectively.

Real wages rose by 6.3% in December, with consumer prices increasing by 3.3% year-on-year.

For the full year 2025, the gross average salary of full-time employees was HUF 705,000, and the net average salary was HUF 486,800, representing 9.0% and 9.4% growth compared to 2024.

