Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 21 February 2020

Europe
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 21 February 2020

In the week ending 21 February 2020 the net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and 9) increased by EUR 1.1 billion to EUR 296.2 billion.

As a result of the Eurosystem’s open market operations and standing facilities, net lending to credit institutions (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) decreased by EUR 4.5 billion to EUR 389.5 billion.

Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) fell by EUR 29.7 billion to EUR 3,126.8 billion.

The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.

Monetary policy securities portfolios Reported value as at 21 February 2020 Weekly change – purchases Weekly change – redemptions
Covered bond purchase programme 1 EUR 1.3 billion -EUR 0.3 billion
Covered bond purchase programme 2 EUR 2.9 billion
Covered bond purchase programme 3 EUR 270.1 billion +EUR 1.1 billion -EUR 0.8 billion
Asset-backed securities purchase programme EUR 28.2 billion +EUR 0.1 billion -EUR 0.3 billion
Corporate sector purchase programme EUR 194.1 billion +EUR 1.6 billion
Public sector purchase programme EUR 2,128.2 billion +EUR 5.2 billion -EUR 0.2 billion
Securities Markets Programme

 

ecb.europa.eu

pixabay

Related Posts

Euro area insurance corporation statistics: second quarter of 2019

Nagy Sándor

British Ambassador: No Change for Hungarians Living in UK after Brexit

Kurucz Judit

Big ambitions and investments for net-zero emissions

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Iris Properties

Debrecen, Füredi út

43 m2 flat for rent
105 000 Ft

Debrecen, Cívis utca - Homy flat close to Uni

54 m2 flat for rent
110 000 Ft

Debrecen, Piac utca

20 m2 shop for sale
9 900 000 Ft

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *