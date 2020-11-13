SARS-Cov-2 variants in mink: rapid assessment published

EFSA’s animal health specialists have contributed to a rapid assessment of the risks to human health from the new SARS-CoV-2 variants related to mink.

The assessment, published today by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, contains a number of recommendations aimed at protecting public health.

Nikolaus Kriz, head of EFSA’s Animal Health and Welfare Unit, said: “While the risk of cross-border spread of these SARS-CoV-2 variants through animals and their products is very low, it is important that people avoid close contact with farmed mink. Additional surveillance measures are necessary to limit further spread.”

The assessment was carried out after Denmark reported 214 cases of humans infected with SARS-CoV-2 variants related to mink.