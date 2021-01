An earthquake shook Croatia today (4th January) at 7:49 in the morning.

After December’s earthquakes, yet another one shook Croatia today at 07:49 in the morning. The earthquake could be felt in Pécs and around the south-western border. There is no news of any damage. The earthquake erupted northeast of Glina, near the town of Kihalac, and was 4.5 on the Richter scale.

metkep.hu

pixabay