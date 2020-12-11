Auchan Recalls Contaminated Oat Flakes Product

Auchan Magyarország Kft. blocked and recalled their 500-gram large-grain oat flakes from customers because the product was contaminated with foreign plant material, presumably with jimson-weed, the National Food Chain Safety Office (Nébih) reported on its website on Thursday (10th December).

According to the information published on Auchan’s website, the recall concerns a product with the expiration date of 17th December 2021, with EAN code 5999086429582 and batch ID 200330/470.

Customers are asked not to eat the product, but to return it to the stores as soon as possible, where the full purchase price of the product will be paid back at customer service.

According to Nébih, the product originates in Poland and is distributed by Auchan Magyarország Kft.

Jimson-weed contains toxic substances called tropane alkaloids, which, when ingested in large quantities, affect the functioning of the central and autonomic nervous systems. It may cause dry mouth, dilated pupils, arrhythmias and other nervous system symptoms.

