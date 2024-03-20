DiVino Wine Bar in Debrecen is Closing After 10 Years

Gastro Party Zone
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on DiVino Wine Bar in Debrecen is Closing After 10 Years

Debrecen’s iconic wine bar, DiVino, is closing after ten years, according to the operator’s statement.

The reason for the closure was not detailed, but it is already known that the closing event of the wine bar, as well as the unit’s 10th birthday weekend, will be held on May 10th-11th, where everyone is invited for a toast (or more) and to relive their good memories.

According to the announcement, during its decade-long operation, the wine bar has become a dominant hospitality unit in the Eastern Hungarian region and has always faithfully reflected its objective, the promotion of cultured wine consumption. In the last period of DiVino Debrecen’s operation, the bar is preparing many events so that its guests can say goodbye to the bar in a dignified way.

 

debreceninap.hu

Related Posts

DiVino Wine Bar in Debrecen is Closing After 10 Years

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Asian Streetfood Festival Organized in Budapest

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Lidl and Spar Recalled Smoothie Drinks

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *