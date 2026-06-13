Debrecen Gourmet Festival feels like a “big picnic” where gastronomy becomes community – interview with László Zsirai

Set in the green heart of Debrecen, along Lake Békás in the Big Forest, the Debrecen Gourmet Festival has evolved into one of Hungary’s most distinctive summer gastronomic events. While it showcases high-level cuisine, craft beverages, and international collaborations, its defining feature is not only what is served, but how people experience it.

For many returning exhibitors and visitors, the festival is less a traditional event and more a shared seasonal meeting point. A place where gastronomy becomes a backdrop for something more fundamental: community.

László Zsirai, owner of the Eger-based gastro pub ZúzmÓ and a regular participant in Debrecen’s gastronomic scene, describes the festival’s atmosphere in simple terms:

“It feels like a big picnic more than a classic festival. You come here, but you don’t just rush from one place to another — you stay, you talk, you sit down, and you meet people.”

According to him, this is exactly what makes the Debrecen Gourmet Festival stand out in Hungary’s increasingly busy festival landscape. Instead of focusing only on consumption or programming, the event creates a space where visitors naturally slow down and engage with each other.

“It’s not just about eating or drinking something good,” Zsirai said.