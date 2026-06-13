Debrecen Gourmet Festival feels like a “big picnic” where gastronomy becomes community – interview with László Zsirai

Set in the green heart of Debrecen, along Lake Békás in the Big Forest, the Debrecen Gourmet Festival has evolved into one of Hungary’s most distinctive summer gastronomic events. While it showcases high-level cuisine, craft beverages, and international collaborations, its defining feature is not only what is served, but how people experience it.
For many returning exhibitors and visitors, the festival is less a traditional event and more a shared seasonal meeting point. A place where gastronomy becomes a backdrop for something more fundamental: community.
László Zsirai, owner of the Eger-based gastro pub ZúzmÓ and a regular participant in Debrecen’s gastronomic scene, describes the festival’s atmosphere in simple terms:
“It feels like a big picnic more than a classic festival. You come here, but you don’t just rush from one place to another — you stay, you talk, you sit down, and you meet people.”
According to him, this is exactly what makes the Debrecen Gourmet Festival stand out in Hungary’s increasingly busy festival landscape. Instead of focusing only on consumption or programming, the event creates a space where visitors naturally slow down and engage with each other.
“It’s not just about eating or drinking something good,” Zsirai said.
“It’s about the experience around it. You can talk to producers, chefs, bartenders, or even strangers sitting next to you. That’s where the real value is.”
Over the years, the festival has become a recurring meeting point for both professionals and guests. Many exhibitors return annually, creating a familiar community atmosphere where conversations continue from one year to the next, and new connections form organically.
The setting itself plays a key role in shaping this experience. The lakeside environment, open grassy areas, and relaxed layout encourage visitors to spend hours in one place rather than moving quickly between stands.
“It’s big, it’s well organized, but it still feels relaxed,” Zsirai explained.
“You don’t feel pressure. Everything is there — food, drinks, music — but you can decide your own pace. That’s why I call it a picnic.”
This balance between scale and intimacy is what defines the Debrecen Gourmet Festival most strongly. While it hosts a wide range of Hungary’s leading culinary brands, experimental kitchens, and international collaborations, the overall experience remains approachable and community-driven.
As Zsirai summed it up: “Debrecen here feels open and welcoming. You come for the food, but you stay for the people.”
International collaboration beers bring the “world flavors” theme to life
This year’s Debrecen Gourmet Festival also reflects its “world flavors” theme through a special selection of international collaboration beers brought by MAD Scientist.
László Zsirai highlighted that the brewery arrives with a line-up built around global partnerships and experimental brewing. The selection includes collaboration beers made with partners from countries such as the United States, Greece, France, and Sweden, covering a wide range of styles from hop-forward IPAs to hazy and sour experimental releases.
“These beers are a perfect fit for the theme,” Zsirai noted. “They really bring the idea of world flavors into the glass.”
He also emphasized the limited nature of many of the brews, with several small-batch, one-off creations that are only available for the duration of the festival.