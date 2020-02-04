Armed Forces Leaders: Situation in Iraq Stable

The situation in Iraq is stable and there is no need to withdraw Hungarian soldiers or to end operations in the country, the defence minister and the leaders of the armed forces said.

Defence Minister Tibor Benkő noted that the camp where the Hungarian troops are stationed came under a missile attack on Jan. 9. Army Commander Ferenc Korom said that after the attacks the armed forces strengthened security measures both in Iraq and in Hungary. An experienced commander, Brigadier-General Zsolt Sándor, was sent to Iraq to assess the situation, he said. Sándor, who spent 14 days in Iraq, said most special security measures no longer apply. The camp operated by the United States near Erbil, in northern Iraq, was targeted by Iranian missiles after the United States killed Iran’s General Qasim Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, in a drone attack.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay