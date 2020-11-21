The eldest son of Donald Trump was also infected with the virus

Donald Trump amerikai elnök legidősebb fia, ifjabb Donald Trump is megfertőződött a koronavírussal – jelentette a Bloomberg News pénteken este.

Following the release of press reports, a spokesman also confirmed to several U.S. television stations that 42-year-old Donald Trump had tested positive for the virus. As he said, Trump Jr., who runs his father’s corporate empire, is asymptomatic, quarantined, and follows doctors ’prescriptions.

Previously, President Trump himself, first lady Melania Trump, and their common child, Barron, were also coronavirus. He became infected, but since then several White House staff and several members of the government have also recovered.

