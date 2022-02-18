Brazil to Cooperate With Hungary Helps Programme

The Brazilian government will cooperate with the Hungary Helps programme under a memorandum of understanding signed by the two countries on Thursday, the prime minister’s office said.

In the MoU focusing on humanitarian cooperation, Hungary and Brazil agreed on the need to help those in need in their homeland rather than encouraging migration, and to support Christians, “the most persecuted religious community in the world”. The two countries will jointly help Christian communities exposed to violence and share humanitarian best-practices, it said. The government’s Hungary Helps programme seeks to assist persecuted Christians, prevent migration through humanitarian aid, and win over other governments for the cause of hundreds of millions of Christians exposed to persecution.

The programme has so far signed agreements with government agencies of Estonia, Greece, Poland, Slovenia, the United States, and now Brazil. The Hungary Helps programme has assisted 500,000 people worldwide in the past five years, the office said.

hungarymatters.hu