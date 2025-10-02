Forbes magazine: Elon Musk’s wealth reaches 500 billion dollars

Elon Musk has become the first person in the world whose wealth reached 500 billion dollars, according to the website of Forbes magazine.

Based on Forbes’ real-time billionaire tracker, the fortune of the Tesla and SpaceX CEO — who also owns the social network X and the brain-implant company Neuralink — hit 500 billion dollars on Wednesday evening.

By Thursday morning, shortly before 9:30, his wealth had slipped back to 499.1 billion dollars.

In December, Elon Musk became the first person ever to reach a net worth of 400 billion dollars.

On Thursday morning, the Forbes list of the world’s richest placed Oracle chairman Larry Ellison in second place with 350.7 billion dollars, followed by Meta co-founder Mark Zuckerberg with 245.8 billion, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos with 233.5 billion, and Google co-founder Larry Page with 203.7 billion.

(MTI)