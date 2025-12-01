Wizz Air receives its 250th aircraft

Wizz Air has unveiled its 250th aircraft in Budapest, the airline announced to MTI on Friday.

According to the company, the long-term goal is to increase the number of aircraft in its fleet to 500. The airline’s fleet consists of Airbus A320 and A321 models, with 70 percent of the planes representing new-generation technology. In its most recent business report, Wizz Air stated that as of September 30 this year, its fleet numbered 243 aircraft, up from 224 a year earlier.

At a recent press conference in Budapest, CEO József Váradi said that Wizz Air is on a growth trajectory, operating flights on approximately 1,000 routes and serving over 200 destinations in more than 40 countries.

He added that the airline expects to carry around 72 million passengers this year, with Central and Eastern Europe serving as the center of its growth, where it has recently opened several strategic bases.

In the 2025 financial year, the company transported 63.4 million passengers. In the first half of the business year, ending September 30, they carried 36.5 million passengers, a 9.8 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

The half-year report shows that total revenue rose by 9 percent year-on-year, reaching €3.342 billion. Net profit increased by 2.6 percent to €323.5 million, while operating profit grew by 25.8 percent, exceeding €432 million.

(MTI)