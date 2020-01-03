Ginger Bread Christmas Tram in Miskolc is the Most Beautiful Christmas Tram in Europe

As we have already reported, Miskolc had a very spectacular Christmas tram this winter decorated as a ginger bread house from a fairy tale. Now, this tram has become the most beautiful Christmas tram in Europe.

People could vote for the most beautiful Advent trams throughout Europe on this Czech webpage: MHD86.

60% of the people voted for the Advent tram of Miskolc, which was decorated as a ginger bread house. The second place went to the tram of the city of Plzen in the Czech Republic.

The tram of Miskolc can be seen in Miskolc, on 5th January, at Városházi tér tram stop between 6:54 am and 2:35 pm.

Source and photo: www.debreceninap.hu