Full EAZWV Membership Granted to Debrecen Zoo

As of February 1, EAZA and Species360 member Debrecen Zoo has become a Full Member of yet another prestigious professional organization, the European Association of Zoo and Wildlife Veterinarians (EAZWV).

Formed in 1996, EAZWV aims to uphold the highest ethical and professional standards amongst veterinarians specialized in captive or free-living wildlife, promote the exchange of knowledge and cooperation between members, and to contribute to the advancement of zoo and wildlife medicine by serving as a hub of knowledge and supporting further research, thus contributing to the health, welfare and conservation of all wild animals in veterinary care. The current membership of EAZWV includes some 500 zoo and wildlife vets working in a total of 40 countries.

Full EAZWV membership means that residents of the Debrecen Zoo are already in very good hands and, by joining another international network of zoo professionals, the institution will have the opportunity to further enhance its work, including increased participation in conservation programs.

press release