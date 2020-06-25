LMP Calls for Protection of Balaton Regional Environment

The opposition LMP has called on the government to quit “megalomaniacal investment projects” in the Balaton region of western Hungary and concentrate on preserving its environmental and cultural values instead.

The green party’s co-leader, János Kendernay, told an online press conference that the government’s policy on managing historical monuments was far from reassuring and the current law did not guarantee the widespread public access to the lake. The region’s cultural heritage, including local customs, traditional crafts and other local characteristics, is an important part of the region’s cultural economy, he said.

“This could be lost because the government is thinking only in terms of generating short-term profits, exploiting the region and making it dependent on the expectations of global tourism,” he added.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay