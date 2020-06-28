Csíksomlyó Passion Will Be Performed in Front of the Great Church

Culture Local News
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Csíksomlyó Passion Will Be Performed in Front of the Great Church

The general public of Debrecen will have the chance to watch the performance on the Passion of Christ by the National Theatre and the Hungarian National Dance Ensemble on 26 August 2020. After Csíksomlyó and Esztergom, the piece will be performed in Debrecen.

László Papp, Mayor of Debrecen said at the information event: he regarded it a special grace of God and the National Theatre that the Csíksomlyó Passion would be presented in Debrecen in August 2020. In relation to the piece, the mayor referred to the peace dictate of Trianon, drawing a certain parallel between the Passion of Christ and that of the Hungarians. – Beyond the Passion of Christ, the Csíksomlyó Passion obviously means the tribulations of the Hungarian nation for me in this context. The last 100 years did not bring many joyful events for the Hungarians – said the mayor.

Csíksomlyó Passion will be performed in front of the Great Reformed Church in Kossuth Square at 8 p.m. on 26 August 2020. The performance is free.

debrecen.hu

pixabay

The Power of Debrecen is Rooted in Education

