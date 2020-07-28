Jewish Community Closes Down Budapest Synagogues for Two Weeks Over Coronavirus Fears

Tóháti Zsuzsa

The federation of Hungarian Jewish communities (Mazsihisz) and Budapest’s Jewish community BZSH have decided to close down synagogues in the capital for two weeks, after a participant in a children’s camp in the city may have come in contact with the novel coronavirus, mazsihisz.hu reported.

Visits to Mazsihisz’s hospital and the BZSH seniors’ home in Budapest are also banned. The two organisations have asked anyone who may have contacted members of the Chabad Lubavitch community not to visit Mazsihisz or BZSH facilities for two weeks. The Unified Hungarian Jewish Congregation (EMIH) said earlier on Monday that several members of the community were ill, while one also tested positive for coronavirus. The community interrupted services at its Óbuda Synagogue.

