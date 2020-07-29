Agricultural Development Worth Over HuF 20 BN Started in Hungary

Agricultural development projects worth over 20 billion forints (EUR 58m) are starting in southern-central Hungary, including irrigation and infrastructure development, the minister of agriculture said.

Irrigation is being developed on an area of 1,500 hectares, István Nagy told a press conference in a wholesales food market in Szeged, southern Hungary. In an environmentally friendly solution, the 4.4 billion forint project uses excess water from the River Tisza, he added. Capacities to store 1.4 billion cubic metres of water for irrigation are currently under development which will enable farming on more arable land and creating new jobs in the region, including in Domaszék, Üllés, Röszke and Forráskút, he said. A packaging hub will be established with six billion forints in Mórahalom and a 12 billion forint 10,000sqm cold storage facility for fruits and vegetables will be built in Kiskundorozsma, he said. Nagy said the developments would boost agriculture in the region between the Danube and Tisza rivers, creating links between Hungary’s southern great plains region with Vojvodina in Serbia, in line with the ministry’s aim to develop production networks.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay