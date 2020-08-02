Pécs Clinic Receives CT Detecting Pulmonary Coronavirus Damage

The clinic of Pécs University, in southern Hungary, has received a CT machine capable of detecting lung damage caused by the novel coronavirus.

Tamás Schanda, a state secretary of the innovation and technology ministry, said at the event that the 133 million forint (EUR 385,000) device was purchased through the government’s coronavirus protection fund. The machine will help treatment and control of the disease, possibly providing speedier results than lab tests, he said. Schanda noted that Hungary, unlike other countries, has managed to avoid mass infections and has effectively checked the spread of the virus. However, experts warn of a second wave in the autumn, he said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay