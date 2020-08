Liszt Ferenc International operator Budapest Airport opened the second phase of an 11.5 billion forints (EUR 33.3m) passenger pier.

The 11,500sqm pier has eight pedestrian boarding gates and six boarding gates for buses that transport passengers to remote aircraft. The pier can comfortably accommodate up to 5,000 passengers at once, with a total of 2,500 seats. It is outfitted with 580 USB chargers and 149 flight information displays.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay