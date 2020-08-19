Pesti Road Retirement Home on Lockdown

The municipal body in charge of coronavirus prevention in Budapest has banned visits to an elderly care home on Pesti Road in the city’s eastern suburbs, where a large number of cases were reported during the first wave of the epidemic.

Residents will also be forbidden to leave the facility from Wednesday on, the Mayor’s Office told MTI. The facility has protective gear and disinfectants in stock for several weeks, while residents and staff are being screened for Covid-19, the statement said. The restrictions were proposed by the head of the facility in view of rising case numbers across the country, the statement said, adding that currently there are no active coronavirus cases in the home.

