Debrecen Charity Board Re-Elected Its Current Chair

The Charity Board had this year’s last session on 3 November 2020. The delegates of the 33 member organisations came to a decision on who the Chair of the Board should be for 2021. According to the statutes, the person is to be elected by a qualified majority, on the basis of professional considerations, for a period of one year. By members’ unanimous decision, it will be Éva Rózsahegyi Juhász to lead the board next year as well. The leader of the St. Nicholas Roma College for Advanced Studies became the Chairperson of the Debrecen Charity Board one year ago. The organisation faced extraordinary duties in 2020 due to the economic and social consequences of the coronavirus epidemic. Diána Széles, Vice Mayor of Debrecen, Co-Chair of the Charity Board expressed her gratitude to Éva Rózsahegyi Juhász for her courageous work, pointing out that she and the colleagues of the Hajdúdorog Greek Catholic Metropolitanate had always managed the financial support arriving through the Debrecen Support Fund in a conscientious and timely manner, which led to directing the available resources to the ones in need in the most efficient way possible.

Éva Rózsahegyi Juhász’ new mandate lasts until November 2021.