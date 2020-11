In accordance with the government decree that entered into force on 11 November 2020, – in order to make coronavirus disease control more efficient in Debrecen – the municipality of the city has made the use of face-masks mandatory on playgrounds, markets, and fairs (food markets, producer markets, antiques fairs, flea market) – regardless of their operator or maintainer – as of the 12 November 2020.

debrecen.hu

pixabay