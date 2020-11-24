For the first time in Hungary a student transmitted X-rays with the help of Innomed and NMHH via Vodafone 5G

Róbert Varga, a student at the Széchenyi István University of Győr, was the first to transmit high-resolution X-ray images over a 5G network in Hungary, with the professional and technological assistance of Innomed Medical, Vodafone Hungary and the National Media and Infocommunications Authority (NMHH). This health innovation is opening up new horizons in the field of various remote diagnostic procedures.

The rapid and effective medical evaluation of health findings revealed using imaging equipment is vital, and this is what makes the health innovation of Róbert Varga unquestionably significant. Róbert, a student at the Széchenyi István University of Győr, transmitted a high-resolution X-ray image electronically for the first time in Hungary, via Vodafone’s 5G network. “X-ray images are usually carried on some kind of external medium (e.g. USB drive) from the X-ray device to the remote diagnostic device. However, 5G, the next-generation network, allows large files to be transmitted quickly and efficiently, which is extremely important because in healthcare every minute spared can save lives.” revealed Róbert Varga, the owner of the idea.

This innovation allows X-ray images to be taken from the X-ray machine – via a so-called PACS server – directly to the diagnostic workstations, eliminating the need for external media, which, for example, is particularly important for mobile screening stations. The student, who also won a Scientific Student Association (TDK) Award with his project, developed and presented his idea to the public using the devices of Innomed Medical Zrt. and Vodafone Hungary’s 5G network. “Hospitals are key institutions serving the interests of society, which is why I am concerned about how to support the day-to-day lives of hospitals, doctors and patients. I believe that with the release of 5G technology, the range of possibilities will expanded. I’d rather have the data travel than the doctor!” said Róbert Varga, the owner of the idea.

“Our research and development institute, where, in addition to the founding engineers, junior staff and university students are also engaged, focuses on finding ways into the future. Our most recent, in-progress piece of research is centred around an easy-to-install and easy-to-disinfect quick diagnostic tool which, thanks to its mobility, can be used in crisis zones. This development is highly relevant during the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to both its mobility and ease of disinfection, as it can be easily installed even in container hospitals. This device is, in fact, a modular, low-dose, multi-purpose, battery-operated tomography device (DTS), which takes a mere 10 seconds to produce an image. The role of 5G technology truly shows during the transferring of the large amounts of data generated in the process of taking the image to the diagnostic device. This was the project where the paths of Róbert Varga, Vodafone Hungary Zrt. and Innomed Medical Zrt. crossed. It’s in the interests of all three of us to bring this process to a successful implementation.” – explained Endre Dévai, President of Innomed Medical Zrt.

Vodafone Hungary has been at the forefront of the development of 5G, the next generation mobile network, right from the beginning: in 2019 the company was the first mobile operator in Hungary to launch its outdoor commercial 5G service available to all, in the inner city of Budapest, thanks to its 3,500 MHz frequency spectrum purchased in 2016. In April 2020, Vodafone Hungary acquired additional spectrum for its 5G mobile services at the frequency auction conducted by the National Media and Infocommunications Authority (NMHH), which facilitated the cluster-patterned rollout of the operator’s 5G network to begin. In October this year it was announced that 5G would be turned on at nearly 200 base stations, making 5G available to customers in almost all areas of the capital. The aim of the operator is to make the next generation network available over the largest geographical area possible in order to fully serve the interests of society.

“I believe that the digitalisation of numerous industries can benefit from the knowledge and experience that will now become available through the development of the next-generation 5G network. It is of outstanding importance for us to stand by initiatives aiming to put technology at the service of the common good and to pay close attention to solutions that support the digitalisation of healthcare. We are especially delighted to see that the new technology we provide is exploited to the maximum by young talents, and used for the benefit of society. I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Róbert Varga on his amazing work.” said Dr. Gergő J. Budai, Deputy Chairman of Vodafone Hungary’s Board of Directors.

“I vividly remember the long line of discussions we have had to go through in order to provide access to the benefits offered by 5G to healthcare, education and industry. After professional discussions, the NMHH implemented a frequency sale scheme that encourages service providers and technology users to form partnerships.” – as we learned from Janka Aranyosné Börcs, Director General of NMHH, who expressed her hope to see more and more such partnerships in the near future, thus strengthening and bringing closer to each other the ICT and health sectors of Hungary, and therefore, ultimately, also the country’s economy. The Director General also congratulated Róbert Varga, and recalled that last week the electrical engineering student had been awarded NMHH’s Special Award for his TDK presentation in the same subject.