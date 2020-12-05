Korányi Pulmonary Hospital Inaugurates New Covid-19 Patient Unit

Budapest’s Korányi Pulmonary Hospital has inaugurated a new unit that will be used to care for Covid-19 patients, Human Resources Minister Miklós Kásler told an online press conference.

The new unit will house four intensive care wards and five rehabilitation wards, Kásler said. The minister noted that the government has ordered disinfection measures in forty health-care institutions and a series of renovations in the sector as part of its response to the pandemic. The Korányi Pulmonary Hospital is one of several institutions that have undergone a full renovation, he said, adding that the upgrade of the 550sqm hospital building cost 360 million forints (EUR 1m).

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay