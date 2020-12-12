Budapest Airport to Help Blind and Visually Impaired Passengers Travel Independently

EU project brings together Budapest Airport and the Center for Budapest Transport in aiding blind and visually impaired passengers to travel alone.

Dubrovnik Airport is leading a consortium of 14 partners in the DANOVA project to create solutions to make it possible for those with disabilities to travel – Budapest Airport is one of the partners in the project.

Currently, there are more than 30 million blind and visually impaired people in Europe who cannot travel independently. Furthermore, 96 percent of the European transport system is not entirely accessible for people with visual impairments.

It is common that many blind and visually impaired passengers find it difficult, if not impossible to use conventional transportation. If they do use public transportation they have to rely on assistance from personnel.

The goal of the DANOVA project is to develop new services that will allow full access to everyone. The services will be implemented in airports, ports, trains, and bus stations. To obtain this goal, there is a transnational and joint approach.

Initially, project leaders will identify and analyze the current solutions to these issues and potentially import them to the region. Testing of the solutions from other regions to see if adaptability to the Danube Region is possible. Finally, once new solutions are implemented, training of personnel is necessary to make them aware of how to use the services and how to better assist those who have disabilities.

This implementation will help make the Danube Region more innovative and socially responsible. The total cost of this project is estimated at EUR 2,192,546.66 and is set to be completed by December 31, 2022.

Photo credit: dailynewshungary.com

abouthungary.hu