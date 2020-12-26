Nyíregyháza Will Be the First to Receive the Coronavirus Vaccine

The coronavirus vaccine will arrive in Hungary on December 26, and the vaccination of healthcare workers will begin the next day.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against coronavirus – which is the first in Europe to be approved – will arrive in Hungary on Saturday morning. The vaccine consignment is expected to cross the Hungarian border early in the morning, from where it will arrive first at the South Pest Central Hospital, and then at four other hospitals, including the Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg County Hospital in Nyíregyháza. Vaccination of health workers will begin on Sunday, December 27th.

