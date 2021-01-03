Coronavirus Vaccination Started in Szeged

Attila Zentai, Director of the Southern Great Plain Regional Rescue Organization of the National Ambulance Service, received the first coronavirus vaccine in Szeged on 31st December 2020.

The Clinic of Dermatology and Allergology of the University of Szeged received 5,000 Pfizer / BioNTech vaccines on Wednesday. They want to vaccinate at least 100 people a day.

The first vaccinations are given to those working on the front line of Covid care. In other words, the staff of the ambulance service, the staff of the Epidemiological Care Center, the specialists of the Emergency Patient Care Department, the staff in primary care: doctors, specialists, support staff, whose work is essential for the smooth running of care – said Prof. Dr. Csaba Lengyel.

5,000 Pfizer / BioNTech vaccines arrived in Szeged on 30 December 2020, enough to vaccinate 2,500 people.



Applying for the vaccine is voluntary.

