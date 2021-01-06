Vaccination points and the application process in Nyíregyháza

The availability of vaccines for healthcare workers was announced on koronavirus.gov.hu ​​on Tuesday.

It was highlighted on the government portal: vaccination of health workers is already taking place at 25 hospital vaccination points. Healthcare workers can also register directly for vaccinations against the coronavirus at vaccination points.

Vaccine details were posted on the site with a map, address, phone number, and online contact information, as well as an indication of the check-in time zone.

In Nyíregyháza:

Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg County Hospitals and University Teaching Hospital, András Jósa Teaching Hospital

Vaccination point address:

4400 Nyíregyháza, Szent István út 68. SZTK ground floor (specialist clinic no. 16-20-21)

Check-in date:

every weekday from 8:00 to 16:00

Phone number:

06-20 / 510-9827

debreceninap.hu