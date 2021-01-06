Vaccination points and the application process in Nyíregyháza

Local News
Coronavirus
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Vaccination points and the application process in Nyíregyháza

The availability of vaccines for healthcare workers was announced on koronavirus.gov.hu ​​on Tuesday.

It was highlighted on the government portal: vaccination of health workers is already taking place at 25 hospital vaccination points. Healthcare workers can also register directly for vaccinations against the coronavirus at vaccination points.

Vaccine details were posted on the site with a map, address, phone number, and online contact information, as well as an indication of the check-in time zone.

In Nyíregyháza:

Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg County Hospitals and University Teaching Hospital, András Jósa Teaching Hospital

Vaccination point address:
4400 Nyíregyháza, Szent István út 68. SZTK ground floor (specialist clinic no. 16-20-21)

Check-in date:
every weekday from 8:00 to 16:00

Phone number:
06-20 / 510-9827

 

debreceninap.hu

Related Posts

Healthcare workers are vaccinated in six places in Debrecen – vaccination points and the application process

Bácsi Éva

The Obstetrics Clinic in Debrecen Suspends the Practice of “Hiring” Doctors Until the Issue of Parasolvency is Clarified

Tóháti Zsuzsa

With two clicks, the Hortobágy Bird Park will come to our home

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *