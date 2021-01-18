22-Year-Old Man Stabbed in Budapest Tram Stop

Local News Police
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on 22-Year-Old Man Stabbed in Budapest Tram Stop

Police caught the suspects within a day.

According to the available information, several people reported to the police around noon on January 16th, 2021 that Budapest, IX. district at the Mester Street tram stop, a group of young men got into trouble with another who was waiting for a tram. after a whole, one member of the group attacked the young man with a knife. After the attack, members of the group fled the scene, and the victim was taken to hospital by ambulance staff with life-threatening injuries.

Police managed to catch the suspects within a day in the city centre of Budapest.

Investigation is still in progress.

 

pestinap.hu

