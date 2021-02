Photo of Dózsa György Street in Nyíregyháza at the time of the curfew, on the evening of January 31st, 2021.

The government extended the protection measures – , including a curfew between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. – until March 1st because of the second wave of the coronavirus epidemic. The ban has been in effect in the country since November 11th, 2020.

MTI – Attila Balázs