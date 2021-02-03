The renovation of the Chain Bridge in Budapest can begin

On Tuesday, the Budapest Transport Center (BKK) and the winner of the public procurement procedure, A-Híd Zrt., signed the business contract. Thanks to this, the modernization of one of the most important cultural heritage and symbols of Hungary can begin, the Budapest municipality and BKK announced in a statement.

On Tuesday, February 2, a business contract was signed for the renovation of the Széchenyi Chain Bridge. On behalf of the Budapest Transport Center (BKK) dr. The agreement was signed by Katalin Walter, CEO, and László Sal, CEO, on behalf of A-Híd Zrt.

A-Híd Zrt., which won the public procurement procedure, can renew one of Hungary’s most important cultural heritage and symbols for a net amount of HUF 18.8 billion. During the modernization, the bridge will be completely blocked from car traffic for 18 months, expected from the beginning of this summer, while pedestrians will not be able to use the crossing from spring this year until the work is completed due to the scaffolding being built. The technical handover procedure and the completion of the works are expected by the autumn of 2023.

debreceninap.hu