Second Degree Weather Alert Issued in Borsod

Second degree weather alert has been issued in Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén county because of today’s sleet.

According to the report sent to the MTI by the National Meteorological Service on Sunday, a second degree warning is in force in Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén county, and a first-degree warning in Heves and Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg counties due to the danger of sleet. It was written that in the evening there will be sleet in Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén county and at first in the northern parts of Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg county. The temperature may remain below freezing point in the northern part of Borsod and in the ​​Zemplén mountains for a long time.

On Monday, in addition to rain and showers, there is a chance that there will be some thunderstorms, especially in the southern part of the country. Daily rainfall, especially in the northeast, can exceed 20 millimeters in some places, they added.

