Budapest Prepares ‘Tourism Reopening Package’ to Help Hospitality Industry

The Budapest municipality is preparing a “reopening package” to help the hospitality industry after the lifting of coronavirus-related restrictions, which is expected in the spring, a deputy mayor said.

The municipality will expand areas available for restaurant terraces and ease red tape on tourism-related requests, Erzsébet Németh Gy said. Budapest will also “reduce the lease on terrace space by almost 100%,” widen the use of public spaces and expand discounts on leases, Németh Gy said. Meanwhile, red tape on organising events will also be cut, she said. When reopening the economy, the city leadership will work to consider experts’ opinions and to preserve people’s safety, she added.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay