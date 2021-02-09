Budapest Prepares ‘Tourism Reopening Package’ to Help Hospitality Industry

Economy Local News
Coronavirus
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Budapest Prepares ‘Tourism Reopening Package’ to Help Hospitality Industry

The Budapest municipality is preparing a “reopening package” to help the hospitality industry after the lifting of coronavirus-related restrictions, which is expected in the spring, a deputy mayor said.

The municipality will expand areas available for restaurant terraces and ease red tape on tourism-related requests, Erzsébet Németh Gy said. Budapest will also “reduce the lease on terrace space by almost 100%,” widen the use of public spaces and expand discounts on leases, Németh Gy said. Meanwhile, red tape on organising events will also be cut, she said. When reopening the economy, the city leadership will work to consider experts’ opinions and to preserve people’s safety, she added.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Export, Import Growth Picks Up in December

Tóháti Zsuzsa

DK: Government Making It Difficult for Local Councils to Function

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Budget Shows January Surplus; Full-Year Gap Expected at 6.5% of GDP

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *